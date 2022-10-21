Mechanics Financial Corp Has $215,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,065,260. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

