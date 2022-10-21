Mechanics Financial Corp Has $215,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Price Performance
T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,065,260. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.