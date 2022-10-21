MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Shares Down 1.1%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €161.05 ($164.34) and last traded at €162.00 ($165.31). Approximately 403,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €163.85 ($167.19).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €171.04 and its 200-day moving average is €173.05.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

