Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.41.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.