Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

