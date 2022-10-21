Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.49.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,023,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

