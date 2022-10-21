MetisDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.43 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $117.57 million and $6.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $26.76 or 0.00141008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,980.30 or 1.00007472 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002884 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022393 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047400 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005220 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.74739875 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,061,241.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

