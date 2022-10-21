MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.61 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $27.91 or 0.00145616 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $122.61 million and $5.70 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,165.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00047181 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.74739875 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,061,241.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

