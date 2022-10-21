Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $275.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.20. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,628 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,699,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

