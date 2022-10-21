MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. 31,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $458.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.90. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.25 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOFG. StockNews.com started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.