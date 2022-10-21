Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

