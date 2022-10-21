Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.81

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 21103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,240,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

