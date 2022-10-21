Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Trading Down 14.7%

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Rating) dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Approximately 585,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 275,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; PTT Security solution used for secure communications, which eliminates the risk of interception from third parties; and Push-To-Message, Push-To-Alert, and Push-To-Locate solutions.

