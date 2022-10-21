Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $174.00. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.38 on Friday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,048 shares of company stock worth $84,917,582. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

