Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $174.00. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.38 on Friday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,048 shares of company stock worth $84,917,582. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.