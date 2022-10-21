Moonbeam Market Capitalization Achieves $192.39 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002391 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $192.39 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00079484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00059319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007294 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,039,757,656 coins and its circulating supply is 423,900,161 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

