Morgan Stanley Cuts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $55.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73.
Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group
In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after acquiring an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after acquiring an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $19,082,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
