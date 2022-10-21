Morgan Stanley Cuts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $55.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after acquiring an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after acquiring an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $19,082,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

