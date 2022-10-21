Morgan Stanley Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.
Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PEG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. 27,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,385. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after buying an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
