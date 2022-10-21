Morgan Stanley Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. 27,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,385. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after buying an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

