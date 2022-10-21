Morgan Stanley Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $38.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup cut their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Logitech International to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $43.43 on Monday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Logitech International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in Logitech International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

