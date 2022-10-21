Morgan Stanley Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $62.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

PNW traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.39. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 107,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

