Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of MS stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

