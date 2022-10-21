Morgan Stanley Trims Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price to $49.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after purchasing an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Edison International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after acquiring an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

