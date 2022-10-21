Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 28,438 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 412,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 126,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 1,885,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,065,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

