Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.76. 17,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,693. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $101.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,799 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

