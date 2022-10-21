Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 33,511 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 224,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 678,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

INTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,737,644. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

