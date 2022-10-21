Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.45.

Shares of ASML traded up $14.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.25. 42,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

