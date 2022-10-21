Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.