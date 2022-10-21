Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,506. The firm has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

