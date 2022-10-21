Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 915 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 73,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.73. 55,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.