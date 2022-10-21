Mustafa S. Furniturewala Sells 2,156 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coursera stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 692,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,517. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $37.75.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

