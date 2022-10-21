MVL Market Capitalization Tops $89.02 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. MVL has a market cap of $89.02 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.11 or 0.27692720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010816 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

