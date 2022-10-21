My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $1.39 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.35 or 0.01429906 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005865 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021780 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.09 or 0.01613010 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.