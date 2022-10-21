My DeFi Pet Price Down 3% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.01420785 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005877 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021678 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.01614969 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

