Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

