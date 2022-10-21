Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,059,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,806,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 928,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,439,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

