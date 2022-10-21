NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340 ($4.11).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

LON:NWG opened at GBX 232.20 ($2.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.08. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 231.63.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

