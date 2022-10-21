Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Nemetschek Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €48.90 ($49.90) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.23.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

