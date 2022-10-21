Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 2,109,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,065,260. The company has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.