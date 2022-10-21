Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,120 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.
American Tower Price Performance
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
