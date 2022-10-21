Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 2,650 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TDG traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $529.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $585.10 and its 200 day moving average is $586.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.14.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

