Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 338.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DE traded up $11.48 on Friday, reaching $377.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.33. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

