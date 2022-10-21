Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,264. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

