Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,470 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,340,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

