Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after purchasing an additional 239,763 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $61.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.75. 89,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $301.88 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.63 and a 200-day moving average of $426.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.14.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

