Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

NSC stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.83. 83,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

