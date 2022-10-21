Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Lowered to 90.00 at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from 100.00 to 90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 70.00 to 52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.