Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
Northern Trust stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 64,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $135.15.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Northern Trust
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
See Also
