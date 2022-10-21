Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 64,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $135.15.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.