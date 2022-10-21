Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 1.4%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 17,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 72,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

