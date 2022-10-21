Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share.
Nucor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nucor by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,946,000 after buying an additional 272,987 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Nucor by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 500,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,411,000 after buying an additional 177,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,537,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nucor (NUE)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.