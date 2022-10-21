null (LON:IDS) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 144 ($1.74) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on null from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get null alerts:

null Stock Performance

LON IDS opened at GBX 201.10 ($2.43) on Tuesday. null has a 52 week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.70 ($2.58). The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

null Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.