NVR’s (NVR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,900.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,582.00.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,959.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.96. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,154.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $82.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 494.43 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $182,300,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $36,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

