NVR’s (NVR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,900.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,582.00.
NVR Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE NVR opened at $3,959.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.96. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,154.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Insider Activity
In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $182,300,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $36,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
