NXM Hits Market Cap of $280.94 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. NXM has a total market cap of $280.94 million and $7,278.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for $42.61 or 0.00222506 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 42.30102856 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,251.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

