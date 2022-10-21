OLO (NYSE:OLO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.92.

OLO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. OLO has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.05.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in OLO by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 245,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,215 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OLO by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

